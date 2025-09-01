Trump Urges Dems: Follow Bowser, 'Don't Go Woke'

President Donald Trump is taking a bow for making Washington, D.C., "crime free," even praising Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser for being a "positive" force instead of acting like an obstructionist, as seen in many Democrat-run sanctuary cities and states.

Trump warned Monday morning that others should follow Bowser's lead.

"Wow! Mayor Muriel Bowser of D.C. has become very popular because she worked with me and my great people in bringing crime down to virtually nothing in D.C.," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Labor Day morning before turning his ire on the obstructionists opposing federal help with rampant crime, including Illinois Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker, Maryland Democrat Gov. Wes Moore, California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Chicago Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson.

"Her statements and actions were positive, instead of others like Pritzker, Wes Moore, Newscum, and the 5% approval rated Mayor of Chicago, who spend all of their time trying to justify violent crime, instead of working with us to completely eliminate it, which we have done in Washington, D.C., NOW A CRIME FREE ZONE.

"Wouldn't it be nice to say that about Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and even the Crime Drenched City of Baltimore???"

Trump said the quick turnaround of D.C. could be replicated in some of the worst U.S. crime capitals.

"It can happen, and it can happen fast!" Trump urged. "Work with us!!!"

In rare praise for a longtime antagonist in Bowser, Trump even noted her willingness to allow federal resources to help secure the streets of a Democrat-run city has led to a boost in approval with her constituents.

"Mayor Bowser's ratings have gone up, in a short period of time, 25%, and the people of D.C. are thanking her for stopping crime wherever she goes," Trump's statement continued. "It's not a miracle, it's hard work, courage, and being SMART."

Even under Los Angeles Democrat Mayor Karen Bass, another frequent Trump antagonist, there are individuals willing to accept federal resources to fight crime, fix homelessness, and resolve the illegal immigration crisis, according to Trump.

"The top law enforcement officer in L.A. said, during the riots, and when I sent the troops in early, that they couldn't have done it without us," Trump added. "They were completely overwhelmed!

"If we hadn't gone in early, on top of the Palisades plus fires, L.A. would have lost the Olympics."

Trump admitted there will be a time that Bowser will have to keep D.C. safe and clean once the federal force-multiplier resources recede, warning her to not go "woke" again.

"Congratulations to Mayor Muriel Bowser, but don't go woke on us," Trump concluded.

"D.C. is a GIANT VICTORY that never has to end!!!"

Trump's Monday post followed a series of posts Sunday:

"Crime is totally out of control in Chicago: 6 dead, 24 badly wounded, last week alone!!!" Trump lamented.

"D.C. is now a crime free zone, in just 12 days!!!" Trump hailed, adding another post that outlined his daily data download on the success of his federal takeover:

This is a list I get every single day! DC Safe SIT REP 8/30 - 76 Arrests were made during the reporting period.

- 5 Firearms were seized. Significant activity:

- an El Salvadorian national and member of the MS-13 designated terrorist organization was administratively arrested.

- two separate 'drivers of violence' were arrested, one for felon in possession of a firearm and one arrested unlawful possession of a firearm.

- subject arrested for assault on a federal officer and threats to the President.

- subject arrested for threatening National Guard personnel.

- subject apprehended for sexual assault.