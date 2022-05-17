Atty. Gen. Schmitt: Hunter's Laptop Needs Special Prosecutor — Now

The "Big Guy," caught a big break in 2020 when many in the media deemed Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell a non-story and worked to keep Americans from learning about its contents, or even its existence.

We know all of this was done to help Joe Biden and hurt President Trump.

There’s little doubt the man called "Big Guy" in the contents of the laptop is Joe Biden, and the context of the communications in which he’s referenced raises very serious questions about his role in his son’s overseas business deals.

And yet, few in the mainstream media are covering it, Big Tech has even helped censor it.

Leftists running Congress won’t touch it and the Justice Department (DOJ) is compromised on it. It’s time for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate Hunter Biden’s "laptop from hell."

Joe Biden’s son Hunter dropped off his laptop at a repair shop in April 2019 and never came back for it. What Americans are learning today about its contents is worse than many could have imagined.

Evidence on the laptop appears to show the selling of access to one of the two highest offices in the United States.

When the New York Post exposed the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop in a news story that ran three weeks before the 2020 presidential election, Big Tech censored it, with Twitter conveniently banning its distribution until the story could be "fact checked."

Now, long after the 2020 election, some are finally treating Hunter’s laptop from hell as a legitimate story. As President Trump pointed out, even The New York Times finally acknowledged that Hunter Biden’s laptop existed.

It only took about a year and a half. Still, many will continue to distrust the mainstream media on this story because they appeared to work so hard to keep it hidden from the public in the first place.

One of the reasons the laptop scandal won’t go away is due to U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss’ ongoing and widening investigation into the laptop and Hunter Biden’s questionable dealings with foreign entities like China to enrich himself and help the "Big Guy."

The federal investigation into Hunter Biden has been going on for years, which creates new questions for Joe Biden. Is the Biden administration pressuring U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to slow-walk this explosive investigation into the Biden family, or try to make this case go away and seal all documents shielding the truth about Hunter’s work to curry favor with the Bank of China?

We already know Merrick Garland was in on the scheme by those within the White House orbit to order the FBI to investigate parents expressing their anger about what was going in students’ classrooms last year and label these parents as "domestic terrorists."

If the Biden administration would abuse the Justice Department to appease union bosses and campaign donors in the anti-parental rights education establishment, how far would they go to protect the "Big Guy" in the Hunter Biden laptop scandal?

We also know the Democratic majorities in Congress will continue to turn a blind eye to the Hunter Biden scandal and do all they can to protect their interests by shielding Joe Biden from any explosive discoveries revealed on Hunter’s laptop.

So far, it appears the only one facing consequences over this scandal is the small businessman who was given the laptop to repair.

He said his business and reputation were ruined as Big Tech and the media attacked him for months for "spreading Russia disinformation."

U.S. Attorney David Weiss has doggedly pursued this case since 2019, but Merrick Garland’s actions show he cannot be trusted to let all the facts come to light in the public arena.

The appointment of a special prosecutor is the only way Americans can be guaranteed all the information discovered in Hunter’s laptop is investigated in an impartial manner and shared with the public in a transparent manner.

Will the "Big Guy" catch another break?

Eric Schmitt is the Attorney General for the State of Missouri.