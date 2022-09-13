×
Lydia York Wins Democrat Primary for Delaware Auditor

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland after flying to Delaware to vote in Tuesday's primary. (Mandel Ngan/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 09:56 PM EDT

Embattled Delaware state auditor Kathy McGuiness, who is awaiting sentencing on criminal charges, was defeated by political newcomer Lydia York in a Democrat primary contest Tuesday.

York is an attorney who was endorsed by the state Democratic Party, and will now face Republican Janice Lorrah, also a political newcomer, in November. York was one of three Delaware Democrat presidential electors in 2016, and had both outraised and outspent McGuiness in the campaign.

McGuiness is the first statewide elected official in Delaware to be convicted on criminal charges while in office, which stem from the hiring of McGuiness' daughter in her office. A jury convicted the auditor in July of official misconduct, conflict of interest and noncompliance with procurement rules, all misdemeanors, but acquitted her on felony charges of theft and witness intimidation. The trial judge later tossed the procurement conviction.

McGuiness rejected repeated calls from several elected Democrats and party officials to step aside, both after she was indicted last October and again after she was convicted. A state Senate resolution to have her booted from office fizzled when House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, a longtime ally of McGuiness, refused to go along.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Politics
192
Tuesday, 13 September 2022 09:56 PM
