Delaware Gov. Carney Signs Bill Expanding Abortion Rights

Delaware Gov. John Carney, a Democrat, on Wednesday signed a bill expanding abortion access and provider protection following the Supreme Court's ruling last week to eliminate the nearly 50-year-old federal constitutional right to have an abortion, reports CNN.

House Bill 455 allows for licensed physician assistants, certified nurse practitioners and certified nurse-midwives who are properly trained to "terminate pregnancy before viability."

The bill would also protect individuals from "extradition for committing an act that results in a criminal charge for the termination of pregnancy in another state."

"It's a great day for women in Delaware. I can't stop crying," Democrat state House Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown, the bill's sponsor, told CNN.

"Women who travel to Delaware are going to be protected," Minor-Brown said. "We are going to protect women because we are good neighbors, and we want to meet women with open arms."

Abortion policy is in the hands of the state following the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Just three states — South Dakota, Louisiana, and Kentucky — have laws that immediately ban most abortions and 13 states are likely to follow suit, with some including exceptions for rape and incest, according to Politico.