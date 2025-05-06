WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: dei | dot | infrastructure | sean duffy | joe biden | department of transportation

DOT Purges 3,200 Grants From Biden Admin

Tuesday, 06 May 2025 11:25 AM EDT

The Department of Transportation is getting rid of grants left over from the Biden administration that were meant to fund social justice and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, the Daily Caller reported.

The backlog of grants totals 3,200 at a price tag of $3.2 billion, the Caller said. The DOT said 180 of the grants will be awarded to various infrastructure projects but stripped of any social justice and DEI elements.

"America is building again. At the Department of Transportation, that means getting back to basics: Building More, Building Efficiently and Building Quickly. The last administration liked to grab the headlines but didn't want to do the hard work of building," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement.

Duffy added, "They also tied road construction up with red tape and leftist social requirements — adding millions in costs and months of delay — all while our outdated infrastructure sat in disrepair. This administration has a different vision: Drain the swamp, and make government work for the American people."

The grants will go toward bridges, rail infrastructure and airport terminals and be stripped of initiatives like a "racial equity impact analysis," according to the Caller.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


