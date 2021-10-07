Fox News Bringing Back Employee Who Called Arizona Early for Biden

The orchestrator of Fox News' early call of Arizona in the last presidential election is coming back to the company's decision desk for the 2022 midterm and 2024 general elections, according to a report.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott confirmed plans for Decision Desk Director Arnon Mishkin to remain in his role for the upcoming election coverage, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Former President Donald Trump has long pointed to Fox News' early call of Arizona for Joe Biden as a watershed moment on Election Day 2020. Arizona was one of the key battleground states Trump had needed to win to be reelected, particularly with the other states that had been called earlier in the night.

The 2020 Trump campaign, after the early decision, called Mishkin a "Clinton-voting, Biden-donating Democrat."

Michael Wolff's book "Landslide" claimed Rupert Murdoch's son Lachlan, the CEO of Fox Corp., was informed Mishkin's early call for Biden — reportedly with just 1% of the poll results in — and telephoned his father to ask if Fox News should report Trump's pivotal loss of the state's 11 electoral votes.

"His father, with signature grunt, assented, adding, 'F*** him,'" Wolff wrote.

Also, according to Wolff's book, Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer called top Trump strategist Jason Miller to inform him the network was calling Arizona early for Biden.

Miller rose from his seat, shouting "What the f***?" Wolff wrote.

The early call might have been how the vote ultimately turned out, but President Biden won Arizona by less than 1 percentage point — the first Democrat to win the state in more than 20 years.

Mishkin, a management and polling consultant who has been the head of the Fox News decision desk since 2008, stood firm, telling the network's anchors the Trump campaign's insistence that it could still win Arizona was incorrect.

"I'm sorry, the president is not going to be able to take over and win enough votes," he said. "We're not wrong in this particular case."

At 2:15 a.m. Eastern Time, about 3½ hours later, The Associated Press also called Arizona for Biden.

"Suzanne and I had normal conversations that night; we always have blinders on," Fox News President Jay Wallace told THR. "It wasn't until the next day that we really started to get this amazing heartburn coming in, a lot of it generated by the White House. That was the start of a long week.

"But I have to say, Suzanne could not have been more supportive of the [Arizona] call. And we stuck with it."