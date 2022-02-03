Bill de Blasio Considering Congressional Run

Now that his Park Slope, Brooklyn, address has been redistricted, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is considering a congressional run, the New York Post reports.

If he decides to run, de Blasio, a lifelong Democrat, would face former Rep. Max Rose in a June primary, with the winner challenging Republican incumbent Nicole Malliotakis.

Malliotakis’ district, which covers traditionally Republican Staten Island and part of southern Brooklyn, has been redrawn to include the heavily Democratic Brooklyn neighborhoods of Sunset Park, Gowanus, and Park Slope.

According to the Post, the Democratic legislators who redrew the 11th Congressional District map to help push Malliotakis out are furious that de Blasio, who was unable to muster support for a governor’s run, is now eyeing it as a fresh opportunity to take a next step politically.

"The Democratic Party is not happy about this," a source familiar with the matter told the Post on Wednesday. "The last thing they want is a primary race where money is wasted and there is mudslinging; however, no one is surprised because de Blasio never listens to anyone."

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has already taken aim at Malliotakis, trying to connect her to Trump and the Jan. 6 Capitol protest.

"Malliotakis is not just out of touch with New Yorkers, she’s downright dangerous — and her extremism will be rejected at the ballot box," a spokesperson for the committee said in a statement provided to Politico Wednesday.

Malliotakis said, in a statement, that the redistricting is "a blatant attempt by the Democrat leadership in Albany to steal this seat, even after New Yorkers voted twice by ballot referendum for non-partisan maps."

Despite the new lines, the congresswoman said she will run for her seat again.

De Blasio’s Park Slope home is currently represented in Congress by Yvette Clarke, an ally of the former mayor whom he would be unlikely to challenge. With Rose, however, he has no such relationship.

Two years ago, Rose ran a campaign ad that was sharply critical of the then-mayor.

"Bill de Blasio is the worst mayor in the history of New York City," Rose said in the 15-second ad. "That’s it guys."

After eight years leading the city, de Blasio has not yet decided how he will spend his time since leaving office Dec. 31.

If he were to run, de Blasio’s supporters believe he could do well among Black and Latino voters in parts of the newly drawn district, though he remains unpopular among conservative white voters and progressives in his native Park Slope, polling shows.