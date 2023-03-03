Rep. Lesko to Newsmax: Even Biden Can't Stomach D.C. Crime Bill

President Joe Biden's willingness to sign a Republican-sponsored resolution to block new District of Columbia laws is angering some Democrats, and Rep. Debbie Lesko tells Newsmax that their reaction is "kind of fun to watch," even if Biden's decision is surprising.

"You know some of my Democratic colleagues, in fact, the majority of them really have this [opposition] against the police and law enforcement," the Arizona Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" Friday. "They want to reduce criminal penalties on criminals and that's why I believe crime is going up."

The new D.C. laws overhaul how crime is prosecuted and punished in the nation's capital, and by signing the resolution, Biden will allow Congress to nullify such laws for the first time in more than three decades.

Democrats, Lesko pointed out, controlled the presidency and both chambers of Congress for two years and passed through some "terrible legislation" against law enforcement.

"Now America is seeing it, and I think Biden knew enough to say, Maybe we better not do this," she said.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he believes there can be a great deal of bipartisan agreement over the next two years, and Lesko said she's optimistic, depending on the topic at hand.

"If it's fighting against China, I think we can get some bipartisan legislation on that," she said. "We may be able to get bipartisan legislation on permitting reform because Joe Manchin and some other reasonable Democrats are willing to look at that.

"But other than that the White House doesn't reach out to Republicans. He says all kinds of negative things about Republicans. In one breath, he says Oh, I want to work together with Republicans, and next breath, he criticizes and demonizes us. It's a little hard to work with somebody when they're demonizing you."

Lesko also predicted Biden will lose if he runs again in 2024, and said she is looking forward to seeing who declares they're running for the White House among Republicans.

"I think we have a good shot of picking up more seats in Congress and flipping the presidency," she said.

