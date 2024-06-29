Trump: Biden 'Choked,' Was in a 'Trance' During Debate

President Joe Biden "choked" during their CNN debate and appeared to be in a "trance," former President Donald Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social.

"Strange things happen in big-time politics, and believe me, this is big-time politics!" Trump wrote. "During my debate on Thursday night with Crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country and the person that is illegally, and strictly for political gain, trying to put me in jail, I watched a man firsthand 'CHOKE' under tremendous pressure, the likes of which he has never seen before."

Trump attributed Biden's performance to the pressure from legal challenges and criticism, claiming the strain was evident.

"The strain of the illegality being used by his 'Injustice' Department, the FBI, local Attorney Generals, and D.A.'s, have put an additional strain on him," Trump continued.

He also noted the debate had a record viewership.

"Fake News CNN just announced that, at 51,300,000 viewers, it was the highest-rated show in the history of CNN – and that doesn't include other places it was shown," he wrote. "This was a 'monster' show, and it could be plainly and openly felt onstage."

In a subsequent post clarifying the risk of four more years of a Biden presidency, Trump wrote Biden could not survive a 90-minute debate and Americans cannot survive another four years of his presidency.

"The question every voter should be asking themselves today is not whether Joe Biden can survive a 90-minute debate performance – but whether America can survive 4 more years of Crooked Joe Biden in the White House," Trump wrote. "The fact is, I don't know if it can survive five more months. We are in great danger during what will be a transition period.

"We have never been so close to World War Ill before, and if it happens, this will be a war like no other!"

This declaration comes amid calls for Biden to withdraw from the presidential race following what many saw as a lackluster debate performance. However, Biden has remained steadfast, continuing his campaign with fundraisers in New York City, New Jersey, and the Hamptons.

Notably, top Democrat allies such as former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have rallied behind Biden.

"Bad debate nights happen," Obama wrote on X. "Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself."

Clinton echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Biden's accomplishments and the stakes of the upcoming election.

"I'll leave the debate rating to the pundits, but here's what I know: facts and history matter," Clinton wrote.

Throughout Thursday's 90-minute debate, Biden experienced multiple stumbles, often pausing mid-sentence and tripping over his words, even on topics he typically handles confidently, such as abortion and the economy.