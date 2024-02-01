×
Dean Phillips Digging Deep to Self-Fund Presidential Bid

By    |   Thursday, 01 February 2024 11:32 AM EST

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., has personally contributed about four-times the money he raised from donors in the fourth quarter of 2023 in his bid to win the Democrat presidential nomination.

A public filing with the Federal Election Commission shows that Phillips loaned his campaign about $4 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, during which time his campaign collected about $1 million from other donors.

Phillips, who is one of the wealthiest members of Congress according to Axios, said that his campaign is the most "important philanthropic pursuit of [his] life," and vowed to do "what it takes" to keep it going.

The congressman also noted that, "If somehow [President] Joe Biden miraculously improves and he is in position to actually win this thing and I'm not, of course I'm going to fold it and get behind him."

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., has personally contributed about four-times the money he raised from donors in the fourth quarter of 2023 in his bid to win the Democratic presidential nomination.
Thursday, 01 February 2024 11:32 AM
