Dean Phillips Digging Deep to Self-Fund Presidential Bid

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., has personally contributed about four-times the money he raised from donors in the fourth quarter of 2023 in his bid to win the Democrat presidential nomination.

A public filing with the Federal Election Commission shows that Phillips loaned his campaign about $4 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, during which time his campaign collected about $1 million from other donors.

Phillips, who is one of the wealthiest members of Congress according to Axios, said that his campaign is the most "important philanthropic pursuit of [his] life," and vowed to do "what it takes" to keep it going.

The congressman also noted that, "If somehow [President] Joe Biden miraculously improves and he is in position to actually win this thing and I'm not, of course I'm going to fold it and get behind him."