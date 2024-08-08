With Iran, We Rely on Negotiations, Appeasement at Our Peril

OPINION

(The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party, or candidate, on the part of Newsmax.)

Judge Presidential Candidates by Enemies They Keep

A time-honored axiom of global relations is that nations should be judged by the enemies they keep, just as they are by the friends they treasure.

The failed assassination attempt targeting the Republican nominee for president of the United States, Donald Trump, resulted in the disclosure of fresh intelligence involving an Iranian plot prompting enhanced security on the campaign trail.

It's difficult to be surprised by the revelation that the former commander in chief would remain a key target of the Iranian regime.

Iran has repeatedly vowed retaliation for the U.S. military’s targeted killing of Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian military’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), with a January 2020 airstrike.

Since then, several former Trump national security officials have maintained security details as a result of elaborate murder-for-hire schemes on American soil.

While the next American president will face a range of global challenges as president, no security issue is more urgent than the continued threat posed by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

With the regime vowing to punish those responsible for the targeted killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran recently, as well as a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon hours earlier, the Iran threat has grown particularly acute.

There are sound reasons why the specter of Trump’s return would be unsettling to Tehran.

Trump’s forceful measures during his first term turned the page on feeble Obama-era policies toward the authoritarian regime.

The White House put the rogue state on notice for engaging in regional destabilization shortly after taking office, pursued comprehensive sanctions targeting Iranian ballistic missile programs, and directed the U.S. State Department to designate the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization, effectively blacklisting it in the global economy.

The administration’s firm stance – which came to be known as "Maximum Pressure" --- underscored America’s intolerance for global extremism, human rights violations, and condemnation of terrorism.

Key administration figures communicated these messages on official trips, naming and shaming malign actors engaged in hostile activities at home and abroad.

But Trump administration officials didn’t merely criticize Iran’s harmful influence in the Mideast and globally; they actively worked to confront and limit the regime’s destabilizing activities. Their actions prompted the U.S. Senate to pass comprehensive sanctions legislation crippling the IRGC and its offshoots.

These assertive actions and the administration’s willingness to engage the Iranian resistance suggest that the former occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue may be prepared to adopt a posture toward Iran that would force concessions from the Islamic Republic and perhaps encourage the transition to a democratic form of government.

Through their decisive actions, the first Trump administration amplified the voices of Iranian protesters who empowered the country’s domestic population and its expatriate community, both widely acknowledged as the primary victims of the regime’s political violence, and unleashed pro-democracy forces that resulted in conditions that weakened the regime through external pressure.

Years of unrest have since led Iranians to grow tired of their ruler’s civil and political repression, human rights abuses, and adversarial relationship with global powers, leaving the country vulnerable to a Persian Spring.

Tehran’s status as a global pariah is likely to present the next American president with a propitious opportunity to further isolate the regime and deny it the resources to suppress its own people the next time they engage in rebellion.

Assessing a candidate solely through the prism of their global foes is clearly an inadequate means of measuring their full worth.

Evaluating an administration’s anticipated foreign policy through the eyes of U.S. enemies that would be adversely affected by their election may have merit at a moment when the next occupant of the White House will face a hostile power determined to acquire nuclear weapons and oppose U.S. interests at all costs.

The reverse is also true.

Tehran’s supporters in Washington appear energized by the possibility of a Kamala Harris administration in 2025, and for good reason.

Consider that the now presumptive Democratic nominee has been applauded by the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), and Obama-Biden foreign policy hands — long viewed as soft on the theocratic regime — see Harris as a kindred spirit.

Discredited narratives promoted by Iran’s supporters in the United States, along with attacks on pro-democracy dissidents, have too often hindered U.S. officials’ ability to obtain reliable information.

Trump may be better equipped to understand that opposition figures in Washington and globally can be enlisted to provide valuable insights that could shape U.S. policy toward the bellicose regime and that capitulation to a malign state is unnecessary.

The sitting vice president likes to vociferously proclaim that "we won’t go back" but she seems inclined to do just that.

In spite of the U.S. withdrawal from the July 14, 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), some analysts predict that Harris may return to failed Iran policies by prioritizing "de-escalation with Iran by trying to reach, if not a new nuclear deal, at least a new agreement or understanding that would pause Iran’s nuclear weapon development."

Such an arrangement would be as ineffective as it is naïve.

U.S. presidents have long overestimated the use of negotiations as a means of ensuring Iran’s compliance with global norms and containing the regime’s truculence.

Appeasement has failed for four and half decades, and would only be leveraged to achieve nuclear breakout.

Asking how Harris intends to pursue a "freedom" focused agenda at home while appearing inclined to sacrifice the hopes and aspirations of freedom-seeking Iranians abroad is entirely reasonable.

None of her key constituencies — youth, women, the LGBTQ+ community, or progressives committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) – are likely to be inspired by shallow pledges to protect their domestic interests while abandoning them around the globe.

The next U.S. president will face a hostile Iranian regime eager to deny human rights, bent on the pursuit of conventional and unconventional weapons, committed to instability operations that undermine U.S. security interests, engaged in continued suppression of pro-democracy forces, and intent on subverting opposition to clerical rule.

Donald Trump understands this. The ayatollahs do, too.

Prof. Ivan Sascha Sheehan is the associate dean of the College of Public Affairs and past executive director of the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Baltimore. Opinions expressed are his own. Follow him on X @ProfSheehan