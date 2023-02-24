Rep. Davidson to Newsmax: US Should Be Part of Any Ukraine Discussions

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax Friday that the United States should be part of any discussions among Ukraine, China, and Russia, regarding the war.

"All war is tragic. The hope is that there is a peaceful resolution," Davidson said during "American Agenda" Friday. "I applaud [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy for meeting with [Chinese President] Xi Jinping, and I hope [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will meet with Xi Jinping. I hope America will be part of the solution as well."

Zelenskyy said Thursday, the first anniversary of Russia's invasion into his country, that he would like to speak with the Chinese president, and that country's moves to bring peace to the region, Reuters reported.

"We would like to meet with China," Reuters reported Zelenskyy saying Thursday. "This is in the interests of Ukraine today."

According to the report, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he spoke with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi this week during a meeting in New York and that Beijing is proposing a peace agreement, and that he reviewed its key points.

"The more countries, especially the societies of those countries — large ones, influential ones — think about how to end the war in Ukraine while respecting our sovereignty, with a just peace, the sooner it will happen," Zelenskyy said in the report.

Davidson said the easiest solution would be for Putin to pull all of his troops out of Ukraine, and the next easiest would be for Ukraine to drive the Russians totally out of the country, but that neither is likely to really happen.

"Ultimately, they are continuing to wage a war, suffer massive casualties, and the likely outcome is going to be a negotiated peace somewhere along the lines that are similar [to Russian troops leaving the country]," he said. I think it is a positive development to see at least some willingness to have dialogue."

Davidson said the lessons learned in the year of conflict demonstrate the struggle humanity has faced since the dawn of time, hurting other people and taking things from them.

"We want justice and I think the American people have responded to this dire situation in Ukraine by saying, 'Hey, Ukraine was wronged and we want to help them," he said.

"But when you start looking at their reasoning, and where does this end, we haven't defined what victory is, and some folks who do define it, have this ideological hope that we are going to see everything that was done wrong, righted. And that looks different from American eyes than it looks from Ukrainian eyes, and different in Russian eyes."

He said, however, that there will be a peace negotiation, and that hopefully it is "sooner rather than later."

