×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Afghanistan | Biden Administration | davidpetraeus | taliban

Gen. Petraeus Calls Situation in Afghanistan a Preventable Catastrophe

Gen. Petraeus Calls Situation in Afghanistan a Preventable Catastrophe
David Petraeus (Getty Images)

By    |   Saturday, 14 August 2021 06:50 PM

Gen. David Petraeus, appearing on "The Rita Cosby Show" on WABC Radio, decried the situation in Afghanistan as a preventable catastrophe.

The situation Petreaus says is "catastrophic ... for the United States and the world ... a serious mistake [by the U.S.] ... an enormous national security setback."

"There are no good outcomes here..." Petraeus added. "[This is] tragic, regrettable, frankly preventable. [And] this did not have to turn out this way ... Going to be a complete meltdown of a country."

Petraeus, the former commander of U.S. and International Forces in Afghanistan and former CIA Director, said that those who decided to pull out of Afghanistan now "have to own it ... The results cannot be sugarcoated ... Don't put lipstick on a pig, it undermines your credibility."

The general then warned that if Kabul falls, "it is a blow to our reputation around the world."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Gen. David Petraeus, appearing on "The Rita Cosby Show" on WABC Radio, decried the situation in Afghanistan as a preventable catastrophe.
davidpetraeus, taliban
148
2021-50-14
Saturday, 14 August 2021 06:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved