Gen. Petraeus Calls Situation in Afghanistan a Preventable Catastrophe

Gen. David Petraeus, appearing on "The Rita Cosby Show" on WABC Radio, decried the situation in Afghanistan as a preventable catastrophe.

The situation Petreaus says is "catastrophic ... for the United States and the world ... a serious mistake [by the U.S.] ... an enormous national security setback."

"There are no good outcomes here..." Petraeus added. "[This is] tragic, regrettable, frankly preventable. [And] this did not have to turn out this way ... Going to be a complete meltdown of a country."

Petraeus, the former commander of U.S. and International Forces in Afghanistan and former CIA Director, said that those who decided to pull out of Afghanistan now "have to own it ... The results cannot be sugarcoated ... Don't put lipstick on a pig, it undermines your credibility."

The general then warned that if Kabul falls, "it is a blow to our reputation around the world."