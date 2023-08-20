Gasparino: Weiss Failure 'One of the Biggest Cover-Ups Since Watergate'

Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss' failed to legitimately fully investigate Hunter Biden's criminal actions including "following the money" on foreign business dealings, which might make this the biggest government scandal in American history, according to Charles Gasparino.

"If Weiss failed, it could be a greater crime than anything Donald Trump has done," Gasparino wrote in his New York Post business column Saturday.

"In fact, white-collar attorneys tell me it suggests one of the biggest cover-ups since Watergate at the highest levels of the U.S. government."

The cover-up is infamously worse than the crime, it is has long been said, and Gasparino noted the allegations of "foreign influence peddling" is pretty egregious.

"The most damaging stuff on Hunter's laptop weren’t all those photos of Hunter doing drugs and hanging out naked with hookers," Gasparino wrote.

"Instead, it's the paper trail of his manifold business entities that served as vehicles for his influence-peddling with shady foreign partners."

Weiss was appointed to conduct an investigation into the evidence of criminal activity back during the Trump administration.

"It should be a prosecutor's wet dream: The target, a ne'er-do-well son of a big-name politician, is running a string of suspicious, multimillion-dollar outfits and taking in bundles of cash from China, Ukraine, Russia, and God knows where else," Gasparino wrote.

But the ultimate investigation leading to a so-called sweetheart plea deal that included diversion for an alleged gun possession felony and perceived future immunity from prosecution is where the scandal comes in, Gasparino warned.

"But the denouement to all of this is the following: A bizarre, cushy deal offered up by Weiss in which Hunter gets to plead guilty to failing to pay his taxes for two years, presumably when he was high on coke," he wrote.

"Suspicious? You're not alone. For the record, I pretty much stayed out of the Hunter circus because I cover finance and banking."

"But I was told last week by several of my sources that this is one huge banking story," he continued.

"Maybe Weiss did the legwork with the banks and found nothing. But every high-level white-collar lawyer I spoke to — some of them former prosecutors — told me they doubt Weiss took even the basic steps in tracing the Hunter money trail because the end result was so lame."

Banks know where the money is and Weiss just had to ask, but now it looks like he might have chosen not to.

"Why would Weiss lie down for the Bidens? Good question," Gasparino wrote.

"So, I lobbed a call into Weiss to inquire if he ever looked into the Biden money trail kept at the banks. No answer.

"Luckily, his crappy plea deal was recently nixed by a federal judge who also found it suspiciously lame."

Thankfully the House Oversight Committee under Chair James Comer, R-Ky., is going to pick up the investigation Americans were duly deprived of, according to Gasparino.

"We may finally find out what the Inspector Clouseau of the Justice Department missed — or chose to ignore," his business column concluded.

