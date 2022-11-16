GOP Rep. Valadao Leads in California Race Still Too Close to Call

Rep. David Valadao, R-California, leads the still too close to call race in Carolina's 22nd District over his Democrat opponent Rudy Salas.

Coming on the heels of Republicans clinching a majority in the House, Valadao could soon add to the tally as he leads his opponent 52.8% to 47.2%. But despite his lead, only 67% of the votes have been tallied.

Valadao was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in early 2021 after Trump left office. He was targeted in the GOP primary but remains one of only two of those 10 impeachment GOP seats still in Congress, if he wins.

The other, Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., has officially been declared the winner in his race for reelection.

Newsmax has called the Republican Party the new House majority, having clinched 219 seats to 209 for the Democrats. There remain 7 races too close to call, two of which are led by Republicans.