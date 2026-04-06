Petraeus: Russia Loses Edge as Ukraine Drone Warfare Surges

Retired Army Gen. David Petraeus said Monday that Russia has lost its battlefield edge in Ukraine, arguing that Kyiv's rapid advances in drone warfare and digital coordination have helped blunt Moscow's manpower, firepower, and economic advantages.

In an interview in Kyiv after visiting frontline units, the former CIA director said, "Over the last two months, the Ukrainians have actually made greater incremental gains than have the Russians," adding that Russia "no longer has the upper hand."

His comments came as outside monitors and recent reporting pointed to a slowdown in Russian territorial gains and a continued surge in drone-centered fighting, even as Russia continues major missile and drone attacks across Ukraine.

Petraeus, who CBS News reports has traveled to Ukraine 10 times since the Russian invasion in February 2022, said Ukraine's advantage lies not only in producing drones, but also in combining them with battlefield intelligence and targeting tools.

"What's the real genius is how they're pulling it all together," Petraeus said, describing an "overall command and control ecosystem" that integrates surveillance, targeting, and strike capabilities.

At the center of that system is Ukraine's Delta battle management platform, which Petraeus described as crucial to real-time battlefield awareness.

Other recent analysis has also identified Delta as a core part of Ukraine's warfighting network.

Petraeus described a battlefield where exposure can quickly turn deadly.

"Once you're observed on this battlefield and you can't get into a deeply buried position really quickly, it's not going to end well," he said.

One Ukrainian manufacturer reportedly told Petraeus it "is going to make 3 million drones this year alone," far above the roughly 300,000 drones the U.S. produced last year, underscoring how Ukraine has turned domestic defense production into a central part of its war effort as U.S. aid has slowed and Europe has taken on more of the burden.

Petraeus said the next phase of the war could be shaped by artificial intelligence and drones that are less vulnerable to electronic warfare.

"What's coming is going to be algorithmically piloted drones that you can't jam," he said.

He added, "I think that will be possible within a couple of years, and we may well see it first here."

Petraeus also warned that the same technology could create new dangers far beyond Ukraine, especially if autonomous swarms become operational before countries develop reliable defenses against them.

"A real swarm will be enabled when you have autonomous systems," Petraeus said, calling the threat "very, very worrisome."