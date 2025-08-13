Fmr N.Y. Gov. Paterson to Endorse Adams in Mayoral Race

Former New York Gov. David Paterson announced on Wednesday that he will later in the afternoon publicly endorse Mayor Eric Adams for reelection.

Patterson told the "Cats & Cosby" show on WABC-AM radio that he didn't endorse Adams before due to his indictment and other issues but now feels this is the right time to step in and do so. He said the mayor has a path to victory and expects him to run a strong campaign that will pick up steam next month.

"He is the person whose record, between the beginning of 2022 and the end of 2025, will be as good as any mayor that preceded him, maybe going back to [former Mayor Rudy] Giuliani," Paterson said. "Particularly, what he's done with crime, I think he's owed the opportunity to come back, and I hope that these problems that he's had in the interim will not get in the way."

Patterson, who was New York governor from 2008 to 2010, said, "I wanted to endorse Eric Adams back in the beginning of 2024 when [the] mayoral campaign for 2025 started to really pick up. But then, after his indictments and the other issues that happened in those next few months, I endorsed the former governor, Andrew Cuomo, because, next to Adams, he would have been my second choice."

Although Cuomo was seen as the favorite in June's New York City Democratic primary for mayor, New York Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani won in a shock upset, a victory that has drastically changed the dynamics of the race, with both Adams and Cuomo now running as independents, The Hill reported.

Paterson's endorsement comes as Adams finished a distant fourth in the Siena College poll released Tuesday in which Mamdani has 44% support, followed by Cuomo at 25%, Republican Curtis Sliwa with 12%, and Adams at only 7%.