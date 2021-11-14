×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: david paterson | eric adams | blm

Fmr. NY Gov. David Paterson Praises NYC Mayor-Elect For Standing Up to BLM

Fmr. NY Gov. David Paterson Praises NYC Mayor-Elect For Standing Up to BLM
New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams (AP)

By    |   Sunday, 14 November 2021 05:01 PM

Former New York Gov. David Paterson praised New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Sunday for standing up to threats of riots from Black Lives Matter (BLM).

Speaking on “The Cats Roundtable” radio show on WABC 770 AM hosted by John Catsimatidis, the state’s first Black governor said that fellow Democrat Eric Adams “really demonstrated the poise and the care that [he] wants to bring to the city when he said he will not allow that kind of activity to go on in my city. ... He should be commended. It’s fantastic what he did.”

Paterson explained that Adams, who is also Black, met with BLM representatives, because he has an open mind and wanted to hear what they had to say, but then the organization threatened to start riots and have bloodshed if the mayor restored some of the undercover police activities that had existed for years in the city until recently.

Paterson lamented that BLM, which he said had started as a peaceful group that was trying to do good for the Black community, has changed into a violent organization that has lost sight of its original goals.

The former governor added that the intention of Adams “when he brings back the undercover police, [is for] a completely different plan for how they are going to be trained than they were before”  so that previous abuses of the system that sometimes harmed minority communities would be averted.

Paterson stressed that the revived undercover police force “will definitely improve conditions around the city,” because  people are afraid to move around after dark. It’s getting like it was at other times” in the city's history.

Paterson also commented on the fact that the BLM representatives secretly recorded the conversation, indicating it was a cheap shot and saying that “the next time some group wants to meet with them, [Adams] might want to consider whether or not they’re recording the meeting.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former New York Gov. David Paterson praised New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Sunday for standing up to threats of riots from Black Lives Matter.
david paterson, eric adams, blm
319
2021-01-14
Sunday, 14 November 2021 05:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved