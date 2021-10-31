Fmr. NY Gov. Paterson Disappointed Dems Don't Have 'Courage' to Stand Up to Socialists

Former New York Governor David Paterson says he's disappointed Democrats "don't have the courage" to stand up to socialists.

"[Speaking] as an African American, socialists and communists have been working on the African American community going back to the 30s, 40s and 50s. They almost wrecked the civil rights campaign of Dr. Martin Luther King," Paterson, a Democrat, said Sunday during an appearance on "The Cats Roundtable" radio show hosted by John Catsimatidis.

"He finally had to throw some people who had communist affiliations out of his movement. And yet, if you ever read the book 'Invisible Man' by Ralph Ellison, it’s about an African-American who joins one of these groups and then finds out that they are even more racist than the racist he thought he was fighting, I’ve been somewhat surprised that they have made inroads in communities [of color] that certainly need what they’re talking about, but there’s no record that they’ve ever delivered it. Not in this country or anywhere else."

Paterson was likely referencing progressives’ pushback to cuts made to President Joe Biden’s massive spending bill. Many, though, have started lining up behind an emerging social and environment bill that’s neither as big nor bold as they wanted, constrained by an outnumbered but potent band of party moderates who’ve commanded disproportionate clout and curbed the measure’s ambition.

Democrats rolled past unanimous Republican opposition in August and pushed a 10-year, $3.5 trillion fiscal blueprint of the plan through Congress. With talks continuing, the final package — reflecting President Joe Biden’s hopes for bolstering health care, family services and climate change efforts — seems likely to be around half that size. Prized initiatives like free community college and fines against utilities using carbon-spewing fuels are being jettisoned, and others are being curtailed.

Even in more modest form, the measure is on track to deliver victories for progressives and the party, whose leaders repeatedly describe it as “transformative” and “historic.” Its expected price tag of perhaps $1.75 trillion is serious money, and it’s heading toward bolstering federal health care coverage, environmental programs, tax breaks for children, preschools, child care, home health care and housing.