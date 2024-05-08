WATCH TV LIVE

Pa. PAC Makes $4M Ad Buy for GOP Sen. Candidate McCormick

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 02:31 PM EDT

Keystone Renewal, a super PAC acting on Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate David McCormick's behalf, is launching a $4 million TV ad buy Wednesday, reports Axios.

The video features former U.S. Army Captain Cliff Harris singing McCormick's praises and highlights his time at West Point.

"Dave stood out as a leader there in every way, in the classroom and as an athlete. … He's a selfless leader, a work horse and he always puts our country first," Harris says.

The ad will run for four weeks on cable, broadcast and digital platforms in the Pittsburgh, Scranton, Harrisburg and Johnstown markets.

McCormick, the former CEO of hedge fund giant Bridgewater Associates is looking to unseat Democrat Sen. Bob Casey, has an impressive donor list that includes Citadel's Ken Griffin, Blackstone's Steve Schwarzman and Elliott Management's Paul Singer, according to Bloomberg.

The trio dished out $18 million to Keystone Renewal after McCormick announced a second run for a U.S. Senate seat. He lost the Republican primary to Mehmet Oz by less than 1,000 votes in 2022. Oz went on to be defeated by Democrat Sen. John Fetterman.

The PAC has up to $21 million in donations according to filings made to the Federal Election Commission.

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 02:31 PM
