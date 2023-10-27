David Mamet: Democrats Have 'Betrayed the Jews'

David Mamet accused the Democratic Party in a recent opinion editorial of turning its back on what was historically one of its most reliable voting blocs — Jewish Americans.

Mamet, a Jewish playwright who once described himself as a liberal, argued in the Monday article for UnHerd that Democrats have continuously "betrayed the Jews" since the Obama administration.

"Jews vote Democratic: electing Presidents who refused to meet with the Israeli Prime Minister (Obama and Biden) in times of 'peace,' who gave and give aid to the terrorist state of Iran in exchange for some semi-specified 'deal,' " Mamet explained.

"American 'Aid' to Iran pays for the equipment and ordnance, which is, at this moment, eradicating Jews," he added.

However, Mamet also called into question the Democrats' historical record of representing Jewish Americans.

He specifically pointed to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, a Democrat, and his decision to continue restrictive immigration policies during the Holocaust in Nazi-controlled territories throughout Central Europe.

"Why do Jews vote Democratic? Partly from tradition — conservatives have heard a Liberal Jew, when asked to defend or explain various absurd or inconsistent Democratic positions, shrug and joke: 'I'm a Congenital Democrat.' I understand, for I was one, too," Mamet sympathized.

Yet, Mamet said he believes the terrorist attack in southern Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7 and the Jewish State's subsequent response has exposed latent antisemitism in some corners of the Democratic Party.

Some House Democrats have "repeat and refuse to retract the libel that Israel bombed a hospital, in spite of absolute proof to the contrary, and will not call out the unutterable atrocities of Hamas," he said.

Mamet is referencing the reactions by Democrat Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan to the explosion at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City on Oct. 17.

Preliminary United States intelligence has deduced that the attack was likely caused by a failed rocket launch by the terrorist group known as the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, an ally of Hamas.

However, Omar and Tlaib initially sided with the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry's claims that over 500 Palestinians died in the attack and that it was caused by an Israeli rocket.

"This is where the libel of the hospital bombing is instructive. It is, quite literally, another example of the West's oldest, most reliable, and most permissible sick entertainment: the call for Jewish extinction," Mamet wrote.

Mamet was born and raised in Chicago. He is a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, and his screenplay contributions to "The Verdict" and "Wag the Dog" earned him two Oscar nominations.