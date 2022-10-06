Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: Biden's Pot Move 'Cheap Election Ploy'

As reports surface there is enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden's son Hunter, the president comes out with an announcement to pardon federal marijuana crimes as a way to motivate his "depressed base" before the midterms, Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax.

"It's a cheap election ploy by Biden; that's the bottom line," Kustoff told Thursday's "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino.

Biden's move on marijuana has suspicious timing, Kustoff told Pellegrino.

"The thing that my constituents talk to me the most about is just how expensive everything is: from gas to energy to groceries to appliances," Kustoff said.

"If Biden seriously focused as much attention on some of the cheap election ploys that he's trying to do to try to motivate the younger voters in the Democrat Party — if he would pay as much attention to the economy, the gasoline production, to crime, rapid crime, rapidly rising crime in our big cities and all across the nation, and the problems that the southern border — we could really get some things accomplished."

Kustoff called it a "shame" Biden has had to try to buy young votes on marijuana before the midterms.

"The bottom line is [the] marijuana announcement is just a mechanism by Biden and the Democrats to try to motivate their depressed base to come out and vote in November," Kustoff concluded. "And that's a shame."

