Pentagon Confirms Air Force Chief Allvin Will Step Down Early

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin will retire in early November after serving just two years of a four-year term, marking the latest early departure of a senior military officer under President Donald Trump.

The Air Force disclosed the retirement in a statement through the Pentagon, noting that Allvin would continue in his role until the Senate confirms a successor to ensure a smooth transition, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink praised Allvin's leadership, stating, "The Air Force is fortunate to have leaders like Gen. Dave Allvin." No successor was immediately named.

One potential successor is Gen. Thomas Bussiere, who Trump nominated in July to become vice chief of staff of the Air Force, reports The Washington Post.

Bussiere has led Air Force Global Strike Command since 2022, overseeing the service's nuclear weapons arsenal from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

He has been closely involved in major operations, including "Operation Midnight Hammer," the U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, and is viewed favorably by senior political appointees at the Pentagon.

Behind the scenes, however, sources said Allvin's retirement was not voluntary. A person familiar with the matter told the Post that Allvin was informed last week he would be asked to retire because Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wanted to take the service in another direction.

As part of the arrangement, Allvin was permitted to announce the decision himself, but it "was certainly not his choice," the source said.

Hegseth's office did not respond to requests for comment, and an Air Force spokesperson declined to comment.

Allvin's departure is part of a broader reshaping of military leadership since Trump's return to the White House.

In recent months, the president has fired or pushed out the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the chief of naval operations, the commandant of the Coast Guard, and the Air Force's vice chief of staff, among others.

Another person familiar with internal discussions told the Post that the Trump administration had long been frustrated with Allvin, particularly with his handling of preparations for potential security crises involving China. The same official expressed surprise that his removal did not come sooner.

In a statement released Monday, Allvin expressed gratitude to Trump, Hegseth, and Meink for "the opportunity to serve as the 23rd Air Force Chief of Staff."

He added, "More than anything, I'm proud to have been part of the team of Airmen who live out our core values of integrity, service, and excellence every day as we prepare to defend this great nation."

Meink, confirmed as Air Force secretary in May, said Allvin's service had been pivotal during a period of transition.

"During his tenure, the Air Force has undertaken transformational initiatives that will enable airmen to answer their nation's call for decades to come," he said. "Gen. Allvin has been instrumental in my onboarding as the department's 27th Secretary, and I'm forever grateful for his partnership as well as his decades of exemplary service to our nation."

Allvin previously served as the Air Force's vice chief of staff for three years and appeared alongside Trump at the White House in March for the unveiling of the Air Force's newest fighter jet, the F-47. His retirement ceremony with full honors is expected later this fall.