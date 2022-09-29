Poll: GOP's Bailey Edges Closer to Pritzker in Illinois Gov Race

Darren Bailey, the Illinois Republican state senator challenging Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker, is within striking distance, according to a new poll released Thursday by Fabrizio Lee.

Pritzker previously led by +10 percentage points and now leads by just five, 50-45, in a head-to-head matchup, according to the survey. Among definite voters, Pritzker leads by just 3 percentage points. Bailey leads among independent voters by 12 percentage points, 52-40.

Fabrizio Lee surveyed 800 likely general election voters nationwide from Sept. 25-27 for the poll, which also found that 50% of voters disapprove of the job Pritzker is doing, compared to just 31% who strongly approve of him.

Additionally, more Illinois voters (49%) say they think it’s time for a change instead of Pritzker getting reelected (48%).

Voters polled also said they would pick Pritzker (48%) over Bailey (40%) and Scott Shluter (3%) if the election were held today.

The poll’s margin of error is +/- 3.46%.

Pritzker also leads Bailey in a poll released Wednesday by WGN/The Hill/Emerson College, with 51% saying they would support the incumbent Democrat.