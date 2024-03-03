×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dan sullivan | foreign aid bill | senate | biden administration

Sen. Sullivan: Aid Bill Boosts US Weapons Buildup

By    |   Sunday, 03 March 2024 06:07 PM EST

Republicans should support the foreign aid bill put forward by the Senate because it bolsters the industrial capacity of the United States to protect itself, Sen. Dan Sullivan told CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday.

The Alaska Republican said his fellow members of the GOP need to look at this legislation in a different way, emphasizing that "it's less a foreign aid package and more a package about rebuilding our own industrial capacity to build weapons for ourselves."

The senator stressed that 60% of the funds in the supplemental spending bill "goes into our ability to build weapons for America," pointing out that "almost 40% of our attack subs are in maintenance right now."

"We don't have the industrial capacity to protect ourselves," Sullivan said. "[Chinese President] Xi Jinping is scared to death of American subs. This supplemental unlocks $6 billion for our sub capacity to build subs, $5 billion to produce 155-millimeter howitzer rounds, and everything in between — javelins, stingers, tomahawks."

He said that "this is about our industrial capacity to protect America first," as well as getting "some of these weapons to our allies who are facing existential threats."

The senator emphasized that "we need a strategic response" to this "very dangerous time" and criticized the Biden administration for reducing the defense budget every year adjusted for inflation, as well as cutting Homeland Security.

"Right now, if you look around the world, you see chaos," Sullivan said. "And a lot of that, in my view, has been driven by the Biden administration's weakness."

The senator said this contrasts greatly with the Trump administration, which, together with the Senate, brought "military readiness back" and unleashed "another element of American power, and that's American energy. So these are all strong elements of the Trump administration record working with Republicans that made us stronger."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Republicans should support the foreign aid bill put forward by the Senate because it bolsters the industrial capacity of the United States to protect itself, Sen. Dan Sullivan told CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday.
dan sullivan, foreign aid bill, senate, biden administration
303
2024-07-03
Sunday, 03 March 2024 06:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved