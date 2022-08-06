×
Republican Newhouse Advances in Washington Primary over Trump-backed Challenger

Republican Newhouse Advances in Washington Primary over Trump-backed Challenger
 The House Appropriations Committee's Homeland Security Subcommittee member Rep. Dan Newhouse,R-Wash.,  questions Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Matt Albence on July 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Saturday, 06 August 2022 04:57 PM EDT

U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse of Washington, one of 10 House Republicans who bucked the party and voted to impeach former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, defeated a Trump-backed challenger and advanced to the general election, Edison Research projected late on Friday.

Newhouse's opponents included Loren Culp, whose campaign website boasts a Trump endorsement and contains a picture of Culp with the former president. Culp came in third place in the primary.

Newhouse, who was first elected in 2014, will face off against Doug White, a farmer and restaurateur who is running on the Democratic ticket, in the Nov. 8 general election where voters will decide which party will control Congress. The district is solidly Republican.

Jaime Herrera Beutler, another Republican who voted for Trump's impeachment and who represents a nearby district, remained in a close contest with Joe Kent, a former Green Beret who is also supported by Trump.

Washington's primaries are unusual in the United States because candidates from all parties compete against one another, with only the top two making it through to the general election.

Republican primaries this year have been marked by Trump's involvement. Throughout the country, he has backed right-wing challengers to Republicans who he views as disloyal.

Newhouse and Herrera-Beutler were among those. The results for Trump have been mixed, with some of the candidates he targeted prevailing in their primaries and others being toppled.

Trump was impeached after he delivered a fiery speech calling for his supporters to go to the Capitol and fight. Hundreds of them stormed the Capitol to try to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden's victory, a usually procedural process.  

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Representative Dan Newhouse of Washington, one of 10 House Republicans who bucked the party and voted to impeach former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, defeated a Trump-backed challenger and advanced to the general election,
