Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: 'Create an Overpayment Czar' to Help DOGE

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday that his new bill aimed at assisting the work of President Donald Trump's top adviser Elon Musk, would "create an overpayment czar" to uncover wasteful federal spending.

Meuser said on "National Report" that his Payment Integrity Information Reform Act (PIAA) would work with Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency to uncover "overpayment of federal dollars."

According to Meuser, his bill is "very important because there's $250 billion, between that and $230 billion, being overspent … in an ineligible manner and improper manner" by federal agencies and programs.

He said, "And the worst part is there's been nothing done to fix it" despite "rules and requirements," adding, "They're doing nothing to recover it even afterwards, very little anyway."

Meuser said that his bill would "create an overpayment czar" whose "office should be no larger than a typical congressional office."

He said that an overpayment czar could "find out where this waste is taking place, why it's taking place, workout recovery rules and also require the states when they're engaged in overpayment of federal dollars to either recover it or pay it back."

Meuser said that Republicans are "tightening up the ship and I think the American people are going to appreciate it. We're going to save money and be able to use that money for … the things that we need," such as "transportation infrastructure or stronger military and lowering taxes so our private sector can grow."

The congressman said, "That's the plan. It's going to work. The U.S. is going to be a manufacturing powerhouse, an energy powerhouse. We're going to do things cleaner and better. And you know what? President Trump is leading the way."

