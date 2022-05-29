×
Tags: dan crenshaw | uvalde | gun control

Rep. Crenshaw: Gun Ownership Not the Problem, Mass Shootings Not the Norm

. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, speaks at CPAC 2020. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Sunday, 29 May 2022 12:33 PM

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, on Sunday insisted guns aren’t the problem in the wake of the latest mass shooting in which 19 children were slain by a heavily armed teenage gunman in his home state.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Crenshaw, a Navy SEAL veteran, said the Second Amendment is firmly part of the culture in the United States.

“Culturally we're a country that has long had a Second Amendment that believes in the right of self-defense,” he said.

“I don't think it's a problem that I own guns. And I know that if I destroyed all my guns, it would have zero effect on crime,” he continued. “It would have zero effect on gun homicide because I'm not the person who goes and shoots somebody. I am a person who might protect somebody from being shot.”

Crenshaw added the mass shooting in Uvalde is not the norm, citing a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that he said “found there are hundreds of thousands of cases a year where somebody used a gun to protect themselves or protect others.”

He claimed the “the co-relation between gun ownership and gun violence is not very strong.”

“A lot of these policies that I think the Democrats often propose that are gun control policies, they do two things,” he said. “One, they infringe on the rights of million and millions of gun owners. Two, they probably wouldn't have the outcome you're hoping for. If you're not going to get the benefit you want but it's going to come at great cost, it generally means it's not a very good policy.”

According to Crenshaw raising the age you can buy a gun would also be of little benefit.

“As a society we do have to decide when you're technically an adult,” he said.

“So maybe we should have that conversation but then it has to apply broadly. It has to mean you're not an adult until 21. You know, what happens then when we see a 22-year-old commit an atrocity, are we going to raise it again and raise it again? At a certain point we have to ask ourselves what our limiting principle is as far as age… these are hard questions. And we're grasping for an answer.”

Politics
