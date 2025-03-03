5 Big Reasons Dan Bongino Should Be Deputy FBI Director

While opinions on Dan Bongino's suitability for the role of deputy director of the FBI might vary widely, here are five big reasons why President Donald Trump tapped him to be deputy director of the FBI reporting to Kash Patel.

In February, Trump himself seemed ecstatic making the announcement to his Truth Social.

Trump wrote: "Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice! Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel."

As a former member of the Secret Service, Bongino has been a leading conservative radio host on Westwood One, taking over many of Rush Limbaugh's stations for his afternoon talk show.

Bongino also hosted a highly rated weekend Fox News show and continued to barnstorm on his popular podcast carried on Rumble.

Here are five big reasons Bongino will excel at his new post:

Top Law Enforcement Background: Dan Bongino has a background in law enforcement, having served as a police officer and a Secret Service agent. His experience in these roles will provide valuable insights into the operational challenges and needs of federal law enforcement agencies. Superb Public Communication Skills: Bongino is known as one of the best communicators in the business, with an effective communication style and ability to engage with audiences on television, radio, and social media. The FBI has had serious public trust issues – and Bongino's skill will be beneficial for fostering public trust and transparency within the FBI. Commitment to Accountability: Bongino has consistently advocated for accountability in government institutions, including the Bureau. His focus on transparency and ethical conduct could help reinforce the FBI's commitment to integrity and public service. Understanding of National Security Issues: Having worked in the Secret Service, Bongino has experience dealing with national security matters. His insights could be valuable in addressing contemporary threats and enhancing the agency's readiness to respond to various challenges. Conservative Perspective: As a conservative commentator, Bongino, along with Patel, will bring a different perspective to the FBI's leadership. This will help balance various viewpoints within the agency and contribute to a more comprehensive decision-making process. Bureau field agents have long known to be largely conservative, but its recent directors, James Comey and Chris Wray, have been openly hostile to Trump and his agenda.

Bongino wants the FBI to refocus back to its roots as the premiere law enforcement and investigative arm of the federal government.

In the past, Bongino has sharply criticized the agency for focusing on so-called domestic terrorism, including targeting Jan. 6 protesters and pro-life activists.

"These are threats to the United States?" Bongino asked his audience last year. "Grandma is in the gulag for a trespassing charge on Jan. 6."

