Sliwa: Bribes Offered to Quit NYC Mayoral Race

Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee for New York City mayor, said Wednesday he has received at least seven calls from representatives of wealthy individuals offering him money to drop out of the race.

Sliwa slammed the multimillion-dollar offers coming from millionaires and billionaires as "unethical and illegal," CNBC reported.

He told NBC affiliate WNBC that if he gets another offer, he's going to record the conversation and start naming names.

"They all think that everybody has a price. That's the way they talk. ... Curtis Sliwa doesn't have a price."

"I came into this world with nothing; I'm gonna leave with nothing. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust," he said, reiterating that he will not suspend his campaign.

A spokesperson for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, called Sliwa a "liar," PIX11 News reported.

A spokesperson for incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat who is running as an independent, said Sliwa is living in a "fantasy world" for suggesting Adams is receiving similar bribes to drop out, according to the same report.

At least three polls show the Democrat nominee Zohran Mamdani, who identifies as democratic socialist, leading Cuomo by at least 15 points ahead of the November election, with a Quinnipiac poll showing Mamdani with a 22-point lead.

Sliwa and Adams are polling in the low single digits.

President Donald Trump said earlier this month that Cuomo might have a shot at Mamdani one-on-one, if Sliwa and Adams both dropped out.

"If it's not one-on-one, it's going to be a hard race," Trump said. "I think if you have more than one candidate, we've got ourselves a communist mayor in New York."