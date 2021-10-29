Curtis Sliwa Hit by Cab on NYC Mayoral Campaign Trail, Does Interview, Goes to ER

A yellow cab hit GOP New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa on Friday as he headed into an interview — tossing him into the air and causing injuries for which he later sought hospital treatment.

He was on his way to take on his Democrat opponent Eric Adams in the interview.

Sliwa, 67, was getting out of a campaign van when he stepped into traffic on West 50th Street near Rockefeller Center and was struck. He did the interview but later went to a hospital and canceled the rest of his events for the day.

''As I was running here to fulfill the hour that I had purchased for this expose on Eric Adams, I was hit by the cab driver, thrust about 6 feet in the air right outside Rockefeller Center, where the Rockettes perform,'' Sliwa said on WABC radio during a paid spot he'd taken out on a show to blast Adams, the New York Post reported.

''I have a feeling this cab driver and others thought that I was dead,'' Sliwa said about 45 minutes after the run-in.

''I flew in the air about 6 feet, scurried up, and started running in order to get here in time. I just want to relieve that cab driver because I'm sure that cab driver thought that he had killed me ... I was trying to beat the light and get to the other side before the change over,'' Sliwa said, the news outlet reported.

The Associated Press later reported Sliwa suffered a fractured arm in the toss-up.

Sliwa later posted on Twitter: ''Don't worry, everyone. The taxi is okay.''

The Guardian Angels founder suffered injuries to his arm and knee and was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital — but didn't file a police report, Rob Cole, the candidate's senior adviser told the New York Post.

''No police report was filed because if five bullets didn't kill him, a yellow cab's not going to get him,'' Cole said, referring to a botched mob hit on Sliwa in 1992 believed to be ordered by the late Gambino crime family boss John Gotti.

Sliwa's on Tuesday's ballot for mayor of New York City. Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, is heavily favored in the race to succeed term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, Adams wished Sliwa well.

''I've just been informed that Mr. Sliwa was struck by a yellow cab while out campaigning today, and is being treated at Lenox Hill Hospital,'' he wrote. ''I'd like to wish him a speedy recovery, and I hope to see him back out on the trail this weekend.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.