NBC Hides Favorable Gov. Cuomo 'Tonight Show' Segment Following Resignation

NBC has apparently hidden a May 2020 segment featuring disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the wake of his resignation from the office yesterday amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Breitbart reported Wednesday that the segment on NBC’s YouTube channel from a “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” appearance on May 6, 2020, has apparently been set to “private” and not able for the public to view.

Taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo was a national star for his daily briefings on the virus and called “the gold standard” by President Joe Biden, who was then a candidate.

Breitbart reported excerpts from the segment with Fallon which is described in an archived copy of the page as “Gov. Andrew Cuomo discusses the global praise he's received for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, how he's handled becoming the internet's new boyfriend and why people should support the New York state emergency response fund.”

Cuomo said Tuesday that he will leave the post in 14 days after a report from New York State attorney General Letitia James outlined “a disturbing pattern” of sexual harassment that Cuomo allegedly put staffers and others through during his 10-year tenure leading the state.

Top Democrats from the state and federal party called on Cuomo to resign following the report’s release.

Cuomo admitted, and apologized, for making people “uncomfortable,” but said he had no sexual motives in his actions, and was just “expressing warmth and friendship,” and said that is “who I am.”

Eleven women have come forward with a series of complaints ranging from verbal to physical groping incidents, which were corroborated in the attorney general’s report.

The sexual harassment scandal is not the only one Cuomo is being investigated for.

Other inquiries include the deaths of thousands of New York seniors during the pandemic after Cuomo ordered nursing homes to take in recovering COVID patients, as well as using the resources of his office in writing and then marketing a $5 million book deal about his role during the pandemic.

The excerpt from the video segment shows Cuomo explaining his actions during the crisis, according to the Breitbart report.

“What I tried to do and especially for New Yorkers, is explain the situation, give them the facts, and lay out the reality of the situation so that they understood it and they could come to their own decision,” Cuomo said in the segment. “Before I gave people my opinion or my suggestions, I said let me give you the facts. And here are the facts. And you wanted hard information, so you knew what to do, and you wanted facts. Everybody now gives opinions, let me give my opinion. I don’t want your opinion, just give me the facts. We laid out the facts and they [New Yorkers] did what they had to do. Which is a great New York expression, do what you have to do… We still have to stay disciplined… You have to be selfish not to wear a mask now. You have to be disrespectful of other people. Otherwise, wear the mask.”

When asked by Fallon about being attractive to “the ladies” who called themselves “Cuomosexuals,” the governor gave an, what is now in the wake of the accusations, eerie response.

“I enjoy using it selectively. With certain friends and family actually,” he said at the time. “And those people who are saying good things — it’s only because they don’t know me. When they get to know me, they have a much different opinion.”

Newsmax was not able to independently verify the exchange reported by Breitbart.