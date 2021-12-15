×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cuomo | jcope | ethics | covid

Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Victims Fund Should Get Andrew Cuomo's Book Proceeds

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, Eric Adams, at a news conference in Brooklyn on July 14, 2021 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 December 2021 11:05 AM

The proceeds from former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's book about the COVID-19 pandemic, which the state's ethics and lobbying regulator has ordered to be surrendered, should go to a victims fund for the families of those who lost loved ones in nursing homes, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Wednesday. 

"I feel like this money should go to a victims fund for those people who were needlessly put to an untimely death because of his almost completely reckless nursing home policy," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" in reference to Cuomo's directive early on in the pandemic that forced nursing homes to take back residents who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 once they recovered.

"Kudos to so many that we're out there fighting against it. I was among the first to see the suspicious activity going on in March and April of last year when this policy put COVID-positive patients in the nursing homes."

New York's Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) this week ordered Cuomo to return the proceeds from his $5 million book deal to state Attorney General Letitia James' office, which is also investigating Cuomo's use of government employees to help write the book. 

"I thought that finally, the ethics commission did something right," Tenney said. "I think it's justice that Cuomo has finally received, [and] we don't see a lot of justice in our justice system, unfortunately."

She acknowledged that a victims' fund won't bring back those who lost their lives, but "it will certainly give some solace to the people who have suffered the most in New York under Cuomo's rule."

Tenney also said New York's taxpayers have shelled out millions of dollars in legal fees for Cuomo, and that they should also benefit from some of the money from his book. She added that it will be "interesting" to see what James' office will do in connection with the ethics commission's order. 

Cuomo is pushing back on the commission's order. His attorney, Jim McGuire, called JCOPE's actions unconstitutional, said the board exceeded its authority, and accused it of  using moves that "appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law."

But Tenney said that when the ethics committee was created, it was given the power to take such actions. 

"Remember, it was Gov. Cuomo who created the Moreland Commission, using the attorney general's office at the time, and created this ability to weaponize that office," said Tenney. "The Committee on Public Ethics has the power to remove people from committees and from for doing other acts, and that was a power that was given to them by Cuomo and the legislature years ago."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349,  FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The proceeds from former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's book about the COVID-19 pandemic should go to a victims fund for the families of those who lost loved ones in nursing homes, Rep. Claudia...
cuomo, jcope, ethics, covid
533
2021-05-15
Wednesday, 15 December 2021 11:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved