Harrison: How Close are We to Point of No Return on Violence?

OPINION

I started learning about "social justice reforms" like "Raise The Age," Bail Reform, The Benjamin Bill (passed as Less Is More), Clean Slate, "Parole Justice" and more in 2017.

I immediately sounded the alarm and started warning that if those in charge continued to advance these initiatives police officers would be vulnerable, the streets would not be safe for our children and people would start taking the law into their own hands as they would feel forced to protect themselves when no one else could/would.

I warned then Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., that issuing an Executive Order preventing New York State law enforcement agencies from interacting with ICE to deport criminals was a bad idea (should never have had to have been said).

Two years ago I went on national television when newly elected Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg issued his now infamous "Day One Memo."

I called for his removal from office as his announcement of leniency, especially vowing not to prosecute resisting arrest, otherwiseknown as assaulting police officers would not only put a target on the back of every cop on the street but also everyday New Yorkers.

I was attacked, labeled a right wing extremist and a racist, even by those who claimed to be "moderate Democrats."

Riddle me this, where was I wrong?

Our beloved city and state is on the brink of complete destruction, as predicted it would be.

Anyone with common sense knew where we were headed when elected officials and politicians stood alongside Soros funded groups and advocated for murderers and rapists, even during National Crime Victims Week.

Now we have large groups of people marching in support of terrorists.

They took to the streets the day after these monsters raped women, murdered many and cooked babies in ovens.

Criminals who are in this country illegally receiving free shelter, food, and medical care, are stealing, attacking police officers, walking free and flipping us the bird.

The only people who are shocked haven’t been paying attention.

Or they are trying to deny and deflect blame for their complicity.

Take Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., for example, who is completely shocked and appalled that anyone can attack a police officer and walk free because of bail reform, Alvin Bragg, and woke judges.

Did she not participate in her own campaign?

These were major issues.

So was Alvin Bragg.

Add insult to injury and when that criminal is in this country illegally they are not being held by ICE, and can hop on a bus (for free) headed to anywhere, USA.

Hochul of course is shocked by this too, even though ICE is prevented from doing it’s job in NY through executive order which can literally be undone with the stroke of Hochul’s pen.

So Gov. Hochul can stand on her box and pretend all she wants but this brazen attack on a police officer has opened everyone’s eyes as to what is happening here.

And Kathy Hochul cannot intervene in every individual case, on behalf of every victim who’s pain and trauma is compounded by the laws and policy she signed on to.

What is Kathy Hochul doing about everyday New Yorkers who are attacked, robbed and even killed by people who don't belong here and definitely do not belong on the streets?

Where was she when a little girl was handcuffed in a van, her kidnapper who had a record released because of Bail Reform and sanctuary policies and is now gone with the wind doing who knows what to someone else’s daughter?

This is not just one incident, there are many, each worse than the other.

Including parolees raping teenage girls Way too many to be addressed individually based on politics and perception.

Fix the damn laws.

These issues are not isolated to the Empire State.

This social justice garbage has been implemented in many states and cities across the country, destroying them too.

A depraved indifference towards human life has been indoctrinated into an entire generation. We have been warning that every election is a matter of life and death, asking voters to ask themselves how much more we can take, as a country and as a society.

How close are we to the point of no returrn?

A little too close for my comfort and I pray every night that enough voters feel the same way. I have been a victim advocate for 19 years now and I have come to realize that I am not just fighting for victims, I am fighting for the soul of our nation.

Jennifer Harrison is the founder of Victims Rights NY and the executive director of The Victims Rights Reform Council.