Chris Cuomo Admits He Crossed Line by Advising Brother Andrew During Sex Scandal

CNN host Chris Cuomo says he is "truly sorry" and admits he crossed the line taking part in strategy calls advising his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo through his sex scandal — adding that he compromised his colleagues at the network, reported Daily Mail UK.

"If you would allow me a moment, if you will remember, I told you back in the beginning of March that I can’t cover my brother’s troubles. It wouldn’t be fair. And you got it then, and I appreciate your understanding," Cuomo said on Thursday.

"Now today, there are stories out there about me offering my brother advice. Of course, I do, this is no revelation. I’ve said it publicly and I’ve certainly never hidden it. I can be objective about just about any topic — but not about my family," he said, "those of you who watch this show get it. Like you, I bet, my family means everything to me, and I am fiercely loyal to them. I am family-first, job-second."

Cuomo said that being a journalist and a brother to a politician comes with unique challenges and a "responsibility to balance those roles."

"It’s not always easy. People can say and write what they want but I want you to know the truth. How I helped my brother also matters," Cuomo said.

He said that when his brother's situation "became turbulent," he started getting "looped into calls with other friends of his and advisers that did include some of his staff."

"I understand why that was a problem for CNN. It will not happen again. It was a mistake because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that. I would never intend for that and I am sorry for that," he said.

The Wall Street Journal reported late in March that the New York state attorney general's office had subpoenaed dozens of officials in Governor Cuomo's administration as part of the probe into sexual harassment accusations.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied these claims, and rejected calls for his resignation from fellow Democrats, including New York's two U.S. senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.