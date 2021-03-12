First Cuomo Accuser Questions 'Judgment, Courage' of Biden, Harris

The first woman to accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the recent spate of allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct has questioned the ''judgment and courage'' of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their relative silence on the issue in a now-deleted Twitter post.

Lindsey Boylan, who worked at New York state’s economic development agency and is now running for the Democrat nomination for New York City’s Manhattan borough president, initially made her accusations of sexual harassment in December and repeated them in more detail late last month.

She took to Twitter again Friday after Cuomo once more denied the allegations from Boylan and six other women, blasting him for ''calling up hate and speculation to be directed to his accusers.''

She followed the first post with another directed at Biden and Harris.

''It also calls into question the judgment and courage of both @POTUS (President of the United States) and @KamalaHarris,'' the second post read before it was deleted, according to Fox News.

It was the second time Boylan took a swipe at Biden and Harris, as well as Democrat Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Democrat Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, Nydia Velázquez, Adriano Espaillat and Carolyn Maloney, for allowing ''blue trolls [to] harass me'' and ''supporting it with their silence.''

Late Friday, Schumer and Gillibrand issued a joint statement calling for Cuomo to resign.

''Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign,'' the statement said.