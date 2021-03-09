Tags: cuba

White House Says Administration Committed to Reviewing Trump Policy Decisions on Cuba

White House Says Administration Committed to Reviewing Trump Policy Decisions on Cuba
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 09 March 2021 03:26 PM

A policy shift on Cuba is not among President Joe Biden's top priorities.

But a review of former-President Donald Trump's decision to designate Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism is a subject of ongoing review, the White House said on Tuesday.

"A Cuba policy shift is currently not among President Biden's priorities but we are committed to making human rights a core pillar of our U.S. policy and we are carefully reviewing policy decisions made in the prior administration including the decision to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Steve Holland)

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A policy shift on Cuba is not among President Joe Biden's top priorities.But a review of former-President Donald Trump's decision to designate Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism is a subject of ongoing review, the White House said on Tuesday."A Cuba policy shift is currently...
cuba
105
2021-26-09
Tuesday, 09 March 2021 03:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved