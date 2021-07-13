Sen. Rubio Slams Twitter, Biden Over Cuba Protests

Sen. Marco Rubio, citing mass protests in Cuba against the country's communist regime, has criticized both Twitter and President Joe Biden.

“I am not in favor of @twitter blocking anybody,” the Florida Republican wrote. “But if @twitter.gov is going to block American politicians, activists & even a U.S. President they should also block Marxist Socialist dictators who incite street violence.”

Rubio also slammed the Biden administration for its response to the demonstrations, telling Fox’s “Hannity” that "I don't know why it's so hard for them to criticize Marxists."

Demonstrators in Cuba are demanding freedom and are calling for the disbandment of the communist dictatorship as the nation struggles through its worst economic crisis in many years, as well as a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

The senator said it was a “major failure” of the State Department, as well as Biden’s silence on the issue, that it at first connected the protests in the streets of Cuba to coronavirus complications and not the country’s communist government.

Rubio lamented that Biden "left out the word Marxist and communist and socialist," when assigning blame.

The senator stressed on "Hannity" that “the murderous nature of the Castro regime, that's the way every Marxist regime has ever been, always, because Marxism and socialism is built on this….you go to a people and you say 'there's this group of good, noble people and there's this group of oppressors that are trying to destroy them. Give us the power to crush the oppressors…' but the price of that of course is your freedom so they win and then what happens? You don't get those things and you don't get your freedom back and then if you complain about it they crack your head open, they put you in jail, they exile you, or they kill you.

"And that's what's happening. And that's what happens everywhere all the time. Socialism is about control, about controlling people and every aspect of their lives."

Rubio said the Biden administration must "make it very clear whose side we are on."

He insisted on “Hannity” that "the passion you see in the streets of Miami tonight and in other parts of Florida and the country are people that suffered under that evil, saw their families divided, their lives destroyed, their kids have to go overseas, people never saw their parents before they died becauseof this evil.”

Rubio said that is “what Marxism is and I wish we had a president and more leaders in Congress on the Democratic side of the aisle…willing to say that."