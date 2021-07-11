Florida Republicans Lead In Supporting Cuba Freedom Protests

Florida Republicans led the way in supporting the freedom protests that started in Cuba over the weekend, where the island’s citizens called for the end of the communist dictatorship that has ruled for over half a century.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R, wrote on Twitter that “Florida supports the people of Cuba as they take to the streets against the tyrannical regime in Havana. The Cuban dictatorship has repressed the people of Cuba for decades & is now trying to silence those who have the courage to speak out against its disastrous policies.”

Florida’s Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, R, said that “[F]or over 6 decades, the despotic Castro regime in Cuba has deprived its people of life and economic liberty. The images we are seeing from across the island are an outcry as shortages of basic necessities have become commonplace. As a Cuban-American, I stand in solidarity with the freedom-seeking people of Cuba calling for the end of the communist dictatorship. The Castro’s continued repression won’t keep the Cuban people from peacefully demanding their God-given rights. As Cubans risk everything in protest, Florida will continue to support out Cuban brothers and sisters who are fighting for freedom, democracy, and human rights.”

Senator Marco Rubio, R, tweeted, “I am asking @POTUS @SecBlinken to call on members of the Cuban military to not fire on their own people. The incompetent communist party of #Cuba cannot feed or protect the people from the virus. Now those in the military must defend the people not the communist party.”

Senator Rick Scott, R, who was the state’s governor before DeSantis, tweeted that “The courageous people of Cuba took to the streets determined to regain their freedom and demand the end of the dictatorship. @RaulCastro_Ruz & @DiazCanelB the message is clear: The people of Cuba are not afraid, your time is up! The Biden administration should quickly denounce any detention or violence toward peaceful protestors in Cuba. America & every freedom-loving nation must fully support the brave Cuban people in their calls for liberty & human dignity. The world is watching.”

Miami Republican Mayor Francis Suarez tweeted that “The Cuban regime’s military police are shooting at unarmed Cuban protestors fighting for freedom. 60 years of communism, cruelty, & oppression cannot last any longer! We are imploring the USA to take action as we peacefully demonstrate on the streets of Miami.”