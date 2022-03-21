×
Video: Sen. Cruz Argues With Montana Airport Staff Over Missed Check-in

Video: Sen. Cruz Argues With Montana Airport Staff Over Missed Check-in

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, delivers remarks at the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on March 21, 2022. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Monday, 21 March 2022 07:16 PM

A Reddit user captured a video of Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in a disagreement with the ticket counter staff after allegedly missing his check-in time at a Montana airport Sunday.

According to the Daily Mail, Cruz missed the time for him to check into his flight and expressed his displeasure with the staff at the ticket counter, prompting a police officer at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport to join the discussion.

A representative for the airport confirmed to the news outlet that Cruz was frustrate 'about missing the check-in time and needed to rebook his trio on another flight, which was limited due to spring break.




Monday, 21 March 2022 07:16 PM
