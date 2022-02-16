Ted Cruz Endorses Eric Schmitt in Missouri Senate Race

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Wednesday announced his support for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is running for the Republican nomination to replace retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt.

"I’m proud to endorse Eric Schmitt for U.S. Senate in Missouri. Eric is a fighter who will hold China accountable, defend religious freedom, take on Big Tech, and he will protect American jobs," Cruz said in a statement, according to The Hill.

Schmitt is competing with several Republican candidates in the state’s GOP primary, including former Gov. Eric Greitens, Reps. Billy Long and Vicky Hartzler, and attorney Mark McCloskey.

"Senator Ted Cruz is a conservative leader and fighter who has never been afraid to fight back against the Left who want nothing more than to eradicate our freedoms and accumulate more power and control," Schmitt said in a statement. "We need more fighters in the United States Senate like Senator Cruz, and I am honored to have his support in my campaign and in the fight to save America."

The Hill notes that Republicans are concerned about the race should Greitens win the nomination despite Missouri being a GOP stronghold. Greitens in 2018 was accused of sexual assault, which prompted the then-governor to resign.

Despite the allegations, Greitens has performed well in recent polls of primary voters in the state, and Republicans have yet to unite around an alternative candidate. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., recently issued an endorsement for Hartzler, but former President Donald Trump has yet to announce his support for any of the candidates.