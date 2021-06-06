×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Coronavirus | Ted Cruz | cruz | fauci | coronavirus | china | facebook

Sen. Cruz: Fauci Emails Show 'Effort To Mislead' on Coronavirus

ted cruz speaks at a nra event
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

By    |   Sunday, 06 June 2021 02:03 PM

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday the recent release of a trove of emails belonging to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, illustrates a “systemic” effort “to mislead the American people.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Cruz accused the infectious disease expert and coronavirus task force team member under former President Donald Trump of “suppressing the science.”

“This e-mail dump that came out makes clear that this is not just being sloppy, it is systematic and systemically an effort to mislead the American people,” Cruz said, referring to the 866 pages of Fauci's emails released as part of a Freedom of Information Act request.

He wasn't doing it alone but he was doing it with much of the U.S. government behind him and with Facebook and Big Tech operating as an extension of the U.S. government in order to silence any views that disagreed not with the science.”

Fauci wasn't looking for the science, Cruz charged.

“He was suppressing the science … trying to silence anything that disagreed with the political narrative that was convenient that he was pushing at that point,” he charged.

According to Cruz, Facebook has put itself in a position of being legally vulnerable for blocking posts on the virus origins.

“It now is clear that Facebook was operating at the direction of and in the direct benefit of the federal government and operating as the government's censor, utilizing monopoly position to censor on behalf of the government,” Cruz alleged.

“That's a dangerous admission that's out there for Facebook because it means anybody in the country and anybody in the world whose statements, whose statement was censored by Facebook, if you went out and posted the facts that led a year ago to the very strong likelihood that the COVID virus escaped from a Chinese government lab in Wuhan, China, if you posted that a year ago and they took it down, I think there's a very good argument that you have a cause of action against Facebook.”

Cruz also blasted the Chinese government for hiding the truth of the virus origins.

“The Chinese government covered it up and sadly the deep state, the federal government covered it up as well,” Cruz charged.

“[President]Joe Biden and his minions in the press did everything to cover up the facts,” he asserted. “We should be getting to the bottom of the facts of a pandemic that has killed millions of people worldwide.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday the recent release of a trove of emails belonging to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, illustrates a “systemic” effort “to mislead the American people.”
cruz, fauci, coronavirus, china, facebook
416
2021-03-06
Sunday, 06 June 2021 02:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved