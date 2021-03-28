Sen. Ted Cruz: Cartel Members 'Renting' Kids To Bring Them to US Border

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday cartel members are “renting” children in distressed countries in Central America and bringing them to the U.S. border, helping to fuel a humanitarian, health and national security crisis.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Cruz lamented “we are seeing an instance of more and more young males arriving with kids.”

“When those kids are DNA tested against those males, many of those males are not related to those kids,” he said. “What the cartels are doing is they understand the weakness and the loopholes in the Biden administration's policies and if a young adult male, possibly a criminal, possibly a gang member, if they want to come into the country, all they have to have is a kid.”

According to Cruz, the cartel members are “renting kids, renting babies, renting little children.”

“Many of those kids then are physically abused or sexually abused and they are seeing the kids then coming multiple times with multiple different adults,” he charged.

“There's nothing humane about what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are doing at the border,” Cruz added. “They are subjecting kids to horrific abuse.

“They're endangering their lives in a pandemic by keeping them locked up in cages right on top of each other and then they're releasing illegal aliens in the United States that are testing positive for COVID at a rate 7 times higher than the U.S. population. This is a humanitarian crisis, it is a health crisis and it's a national security crisis.”

Cruz also decried warnings to the Biden transition team that were ignored about unraveling border policies put in place by former President Donald Trump.

“I spoke with two different people, two patrol leaders — one senior leader, one the head of the union — both of whom met with the Biden transition team before Joe Biden came into office and both of them told … the transition team directly, if you end the remain in Mexico policy, you will see a massive influx of illegal aliens,” Cruz said.

“They predicted it. The Biden team knew this, but their politics forced them to make a decision that's resulting in massive human suffering and tragedy.”

“The problem for Democrats, they start from a premise that the more illegal immigration that we have the better,” Cruz charged. “They believe if you let all of them illegal immigrants and they make them citizens they will keep Democrats in power.

