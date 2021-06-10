Ted Cruz Blasts Biden for 'Litany of Foreign Policy Disasters'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says President Joe Biden's first six months in office have been filled with foreign policy "disasters."

“We know that the Biden-Harris administration has been a domestic disaster,” he said during an appearance on Fox News' Hannity. “It's been an economic disaster. It's been a fiscal disaster. But there's been no area where they have messed it up worse than in foreign policy. In just five months, it has been a litany of foreign policy disasters, one after the other after the other.

“You've got to go back to Jimmy Carter to find an administration with as many massive foreign policy blunders. The first day in office, what did Joe Biden do? He ripped to shreds the remain-in-Mexico agreement with the government of Mexico that President (Donald) Trump had negotiated... that had lowered illegal immigration to the lowest level in 45 years. That promptly created the Biden border crisis because he ended that international agreement.”

Cruz also slammed Biden's approach in the Middle East.

He "inherited peace flowering throughout the Middle East, the historic Abraham Accords," said Cruz. "Biden immediately comes in, begins undermining Israel, begins attacking Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu, sends $25 million to the Palestinian Authority that is in bed with Hamas… And what happens? We have war in the Middle East and Hamas fires over four thousand rockets into Israel.

“And then Russia… For four years, we heard Democrats saying Russia, Russia, Russia. Well, what did Joe Biden do? He just gave a multi-billion dollar gift to Vladimir Putin. He waived the mandatory sanctions on Nord Stream 2.”

Cruz maintained Biden “ undermines and weakens our friends systematically over and over and over again. What does he do to our enemies? He shows weakness. He shows appeasement. He coddles them and he sends them billions of dollars.”

Cruz’s remarks came during Biden's meeting with leaders of the G-7 democracies on his first overseas trip since taking office.

The Biden administration announced Thursday it is buying 500 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to donate to the global supply, CBS News reported.