Cruz Blocking Nat'l Security Nominees so Biden Stops 'Surrendering' to China

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday he aims to persuade President Joe Biden to stop "surrendering to our enemies," particularly China, by blocking a number of Biden's nominees to national security posts.

In an interview with CBS News' "Face The Nation," Cruz defended his plan, a move the White House has described as an unprecedented effort of obstruction.

"I’m trying to get President Biden to stop acquiescing and surrendering to our enemies," Cruz said.

"On China, I introduced an amendment to say that we should not purchase any green vehicles or solar panels made with slave labor in communist China in concentration camps. Every Democrat but [Sen.] Joe Manchin [W.Va.] voted against it," he said.

"On Russia, one of the first things Joe Biden did was surrender to Vladimir Putin on Nord Stream 2," he added.

"If this pipeline is allowed to go online, it will give billions of dollars to Russia. They will use it well for military aggression against America and our allies. It will undermine European security, American security and- and enriches Russia. And Biden simply surrendered to Putin. That was a mistake."

Cruz added: "I placed the hold on these nominees in order to try to pressure Biden to follow the law.... I'll lift it when he follows the law."

Cruz said, however, it would be a "mistake" to call for a full boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and that American athletes should go over there and "kick their commie a----."

"I've been leaning in hard saying we ought to move the Olympics out of China, that's what we should have done," he said. "The IOC refused to do that. I think it's a mistake to have a full boycott of the Olympics. ... We've got young men and young women, Americans, who spent their whole lives practicing for this moment. I don't want to punish those young athletes."

"What we ought to do — I do agree with the notion of a so-called diplomatic boycott, which means we don't send high ranking cabinet officials over there. ...we try to minimize the attention," he asserted.

"But I also think it's important we do two things at the Olympics in China. Number one, that we actually show the courage the Women's Tennis Association is showing to call out the murder, the genocide, the torture, the lies, the complicity in COVID-19 of the Chinese communist government to speak the truth. And then number two, I really hope our young men and women that they go over there and kick their commie asses. We need to win in the Olympics."

Cruz said it "makes sense" for corporations to cut off their ads at the Games.

"I’d love to see corporations show a tiny bit of courage. You know, when China engages in horrific slave labor, companies like Nike turn a blind eye," he said.

"When you look at the NBA, I'm a die-hard hoops fan, the NBA's reaction to China's terrible. Terrible. They're terrified of upsetting the Chinese communist dictators," he said.

"I understand why the NBA did it. They're looking at hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions of dollars. I understand why Nike does it. But you know what- what is really impressive about the Women's Tennis Association is they've said they will cancel their matches in China. They will give up tens of millions or hundreds of millions of dollars if Peng Shuai is not released, if there isn't transparency. That's the kind of courage we need other players to have."

Cruz also weighed in on the Jan. 6 attack of the Capitol and claims of voter fraud, telling CBS News "the violence that happened [Jan. 6] on that day was horrific" and that "any acts of violence, regardless of your political orientation, if you're right wing, left wing or you have no ideology at all, if you commit an act of violence, if you assault a police officer, if you're violent against anyone, you should be prosecuted and go to jail."

But he added, "we right now have a substantial chunk of our country that has real doubts about the integrity of the election. And if we had had a credible electoral commission do an emergency audit, it would have enhanced faith in democracy."

"Instead, Democrats and a lot of the press decided to just engage in incendiary rhetoric rather than acknowledge voter fraud is real. It is a problem-- and one of the allegations of voter fraud needed to be examined on the merits," he said.

When host Margaret Brennan pointed out "there is no evidence of fraud that would have really drawn the outcome of the election into doubt — you know that," Cruz responded: "Voter fraud has been persistent from the very first election that has ever occurred."