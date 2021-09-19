Ted Cruz: Biden Vax Mandate Ploy To Detract From Afghan Chaos

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for workers in businesses with over 100 employees is a politically driven decision intended to distract Americans from the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Cruz said whether it’s Biden or “the political operatives around him, every decision about Afghanistan and sadly just about every foreign policy and domestic policy issue that's come before this White House has been decided as a matter of pure politics.”

Cruz said the vaccine mandate is no different.

“What the White House is trying to do, they want to change the topic from Afghanistan,” Cruz charged. “It’s why Biden issued this completely illegal and unconstitutional vaccine mandate because he wanted to change the topic from the disaster in Afghanistan.”

According to Cruz, the mandate will be struck down in court.

“But the president is defying the law because he wanted the press to start defending him and stop talking about the disasters in Afghanistan,” he said. “And he's counting on a bunch of big businesses in particular forcing their employees to comply before the matter is ever adjudicated and before the order is struck down.”

Cruz added that the Afghanistan withdrawal became “the worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation.”

“They put politics in front of everything else, they abandoned Americans behind enemy lines and it was a disaster,” Cruz said.

