GOP Lawmakers Aim to Ban Critical Race Theory in Military Academies

Republicans in Congress are reportedly looking to amend the National Defense Authorization Act next month to ban critical race theory from military institutions.

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., outlined the strategy in remarks to the Washington Examiner on Friday.

"Those amendments will be heard, I believe [on Sept. 1], as amendments to the NDAA,'' he told the news outlet, adding it will force Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan ''to basically say what they believe.''

''They're in tough swing districts," he told the Examiner. "I think there's a chance they would vote for it, and [it would] get on. And then, when it's on the bill on the floor, the NDAA typically passes.

''There’s a chance I could get that amendment attached,'' Green added, noting to the news outlet: ''We only need two or three Democrats'' on the House Armed Services Committee to vote in favor of the amendment to get it out of committee and to the floor.

GOP Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, the ranking member of the committee, told the news outlet he was onboard for the move.

''I will absolutely support amendments to the NDAA to ban critical race theory from being forced onto students studying at our military academies,'' he told the Examiner. ''We must ensure that our military academies [are] focused on preparing our future military leaders for confrontation with China and Russia.''

According to the Examiner, Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., an Afghanistan War veteran and a former Green Beret, was one of the first to bring up the topic in April, when he sent a letter to the U.S. Military Academy's superintendent, Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, regarding his concern about including CRT in the curriculum.