Carson Joins South Dakota Gov. Noem in Fight Against CRT

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson will attend South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State address on Tuesday to highlight their joint fight against the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in the nation’s classrooms, Fox & Friends reported.

Noem said that she was the first candidate for public office in the United States to sign a pledge to restore patriotic education in schools, stating that it “is a pledge that says we believe in a true and honest, and patriotic history being taught to our children, that no one should be treated differently because of their race, their sex and we will make sure this is in our school systems."

The governor emphasized that “children are influenced by the teachers, by the curriculum they have each and every day” and that “every single person in this country running for public office should sign that pledge to make sure that we are pushing back on racism.”

Carson told Fox & Friends that he is against CRT, because “it's a method of indoctrinating our young people,” emphasizing that "they're trying to teach our children things that are totally anti-American that divide people, not things that unite people. And it is having a deleterious effect.”

He added that “people have known for a very long time, if you can implant these ideals in our young people, it will germinate appropriately,” citing Proverbs in the Bible that states “train up a child in the way he will go when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

He said such teaching can be used for evil, as when Vladimir Lenin himself said, “give me your young people to teach for four years and the seed that I plant will never be uprooted."

Carson said that CRT is something “we can’t just complain about it. We have to do something about it."

When asked what is it that most people don’t know about CRT, Carson said that "it's being used to create dissatisfaction by teaching…. minority children that they can't possibly achieve maximally in this country because of systematic racism and by teaching white children that they are oppressors and trying to create guilt."

Carson stressed that when you put victimhood and guilt together, "you come out with extremely illogical policies," and this is something that has to be fought against.