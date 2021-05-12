Rep. Roy Introduces Bill to Prevent Funding of Critical Race Theory in Any School

Rep. Chip Roy, along with 26 other House members, introduced legislation on Wednesday to prevent taxpayer funds from going to any school or institution of higher education that promotes critical race theory (CRT), the congressman announced in a press release.

“Critical Race Theory, like all its racist derivations, is a direct affront to our core values as Americans,” the Texas Republican said. “No one in America — be they students, servicemen and women, government employees, or anyone — should be indoctrinated to hate our country, its founding, or our fellow citizens.”

He continued that “Worse yet is [CRT’s] pernicious demands to 'divvy us up by race' and perpetuate the lie that we should be treated differently by virtue of our skin color. There is no room for state-sanctioned racism anywhere in our society, and we must oppose it with all our might.”

The legislation, entitled The Combatting Racist Teaching in Schools Act, would ban funding to institutions that encourage theories describing:

Any race is inherently superior or inferior to any other race, color, or national origin.

The United States is a fundamentally racist country

The Declaration of Independence or Constitution are fundamentally racist documents

An individual’s moral character or worth is determined by the individual’s race, color, or national origin

An individual, by virtue of the individual’s racism is inherently racist or oppressive

An individual, because of the individual’s race, bears responsibility for the actions committed by other members of the individual’s race, color, or national origin

Roy listed several examples of attempts to teach CRT, including in Evanston, Illinois, where parents were asked to discuss “Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness” with their children at home after students listened to the book in class.

The book states that, “whiteness is a bad deal” and “always was” and that “you can be white without signing onto whiteness.” Kindergarten parents were asked to test their children on whiteness and to give them examples of “how whiteness shows up in school or in the community.”

Another example cited in the press release was in in Cupertino, California, where third graders at a school were told to deconstruct their racial identities and then rank themselves according to their “power and privilege.”

In addition, the teachers required all students to create an “identity map” where they had to list their race, class, gender, religion, family structure, and other characteristics.