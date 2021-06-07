GOP Senators Introduce Resolution Against Critical Race Theory

Republican Senators Rick Scott of Florida, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and Mike Braun of Indiana, introduced a resolution on Monday condemning Critical Race Theory (CRT), which states that CRT is a “prejudicial ideological tool, rather than an educational tool.”

The resolution, titled S.Res.246, also says that CRT should not be taught in K-12 classrooms, since it teaches students to “judge individuals based on sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.”

Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), said in a statement that the far-left wants Americans to believe that the U.S. is “inherently racist and bad” and that they want to “discredit the values America was founded on.” Scott added that “[W]e can’t stand by and allow ‘woke’ liberals to divide our nation. Students in Florida and every state across this nation deserve better and I’m proud to lead my colleagues today in a resolution to stand up against this dangerous policy.”

Blackburn agreed, stating that the principles of CRT are based in the “destructive ideal of inherent racism,” and that it teaches children to “judge and self-segregate” based on skin-color alone, adding that “[I]n Tennessee, we believe in equality and opportunity for all. Students should not be discriminated against on the basis of race under any circumstances.”

Braun’s statement said that “America’s kids need to know that the fundamental values of our country are liberty, equality, and opportunity for all – not racism and oppression.”